Cheez-It Bowl commemorative boxes

Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: www.cheezit.com

Introduced: December 2019

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: The Cheez-It Bowl is just around the corner, and fans better believe that there are more absurdly social, cheese-infused moments taking center stage... other than the actual game, of course. To make this year's game even more fun for fans, Cheez-It has cooked up special details for Cheez-It lovers at-home and in attendance at the game, including:

CHEEZ-IT-FILLED STADIUM MENU

For lucky fans attending the game, stadium concession stands and suites will be totally Cheez-It-fied, with savory Cheez-It infused dishes created by Arizona Diamondbacks Events & Entertainment and Levy Restaurants Executive Chef Stephen Tilder. Across the stadium, fans can choose from hand-held offerings including: a Coney Island Cheez-It Dog, featuring chili, Monterey jack cheese sauce, onions and original Cheez-It crackers, or Cheez-It Walking Tacos that swap out the usual corn chips for Cheddar Jack Cheez-It, pork carnitas, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. In stadium suites, VIPs can choose the Big Cheez-It Package filled with even more cheese-blasted treats like Cheez-It Bark, Bacon and Cheez-It Popcorn, Sweet and Salty Cheez-It Snack Mix and BLT Salad with Cheez-It croutons.

LIMITED-EDITION COMMEMORATIVE CHEEZ-IT BOXES

Cheez-It is offering Limited Edition Cheez-It boxes featuring the logos of the Air Force and Washington State, the two schools facing off in the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl. Both teams will receive the commemorative boxes after the game and fans have a chance to snag their own online at Kellogg's Family Rewards, while supplies last.

"When trying to figure out how to extend the excitement of last year's game to football fans at home, the chance to win a year supply of Cheez-It crackers felt like the best way to stir up excitement with our fans," said Jeff Delonis, senior director of marketing for Cheez-It. "As we've seen with entries to the #CheezPickMePatEntry program, fans of Cheez-It love to get creative and engage with the brand. We couldn't think of a more fun way for our fans watching at home to get in on the action."