Cheez-It has become the title sponsor of the new Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The Orlando-based postseason game features a matchup between teams of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Big Ten Conference at Camping World Stadium. The agreement between Florida Citrus Sports and Cheez-It came together in collaboration with Disney Advertising.

This is Cheez-It's fifth season as a NCAA football bowl game sponsor and official sponsor of the College Football Playoff. The new title sponsorship underscores the brand's commitment to the sport and its fan base. Cheez-It will also continue to be the title partner for Orlando's Cheez-It Bowl, scheduled for December 29, at 5:30 p.m. EST at Camping World Stadium.

"College football fans know that Cheez-It is a go-to watch party snack, and our current Cheez-It Bowl sponsorship has helped solidify the brand as a staple in the postseason," said Erin Storm, senior director of marketing for Cheez-It. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Florida Citrus Sports and bring the cheese-infused action to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl through next-level experiences for college football fans everywhere. We can't wait to show fans how we're bringing them into the fold for the 'cheeziest' bowl games yet."

In addition to the exclusive naming rights, Cheez-It designed a new logo for the game incorporating the historical fruit tree within its iconic cheezy cracker. The fully integrated partnership includes exclusive naming rights, digital and social media content, in-stadium exposure, and onsite activation at the game.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Cheez-It, one of the most innovative and creative sponsors in college football," said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports. "Their history of creating a show-stopping experience for players and fans will help take the Citrus Bowl experience to new heights."

The 77th edition of the game will take place on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on ABC. Over the 76-year history of the bowl, the game has featured some of the best athletes in college football.

"Brands recognize Disney as the home of college football, with the greatest reach, scale and most engaged audiences," said Theresa Palmieri, vice president, Disney Advertising sports brand solutions. "The Citrus Bowl is a signature event during the college football postseason, and we're proud to welcome our friends at Cheez-It to be a part of the tradition."

In last season's Citrus Bowl, No. 22 Kentucky beat the 15th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes 20-17. Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson earned MVP honors with ten catches for 170 yards, including a 52-yard catch with 2 minutes left to play to set up Kentucky's game-winning touchdown.

The 2022 Cheez-It Bowl, featuring top teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 Conference, will be broadcast on ESPN. At last year's game, Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich returned a third-quarter interception for a touchdown and took home the Cheez-It Bowl MVP belt as the 19th-ranked Tigers beat Iowa State 20-13.

Tickets for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl and 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl go on sale on Sunday, December 4, at Ticketmaster.com. Early ticket access for both the Cheez-It Bowl and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is available now through membership packages with Florida Citrus Sports. More information is available at FloridaCitrusSports.com, CheezItBowl.com, and CheezItCitrusBowl.com.

For more information, follow @CheezIt on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and @CitrusBowl on Instagram and Facebook.