To celebrate 30 years of reality TV realness, Kellogg's Cheez-It is honoring the genre with exclusive Cheez-It Reality TV Collector's Cheddition boxes.

The two limited-cheddition boxes each showcase an iconic 100% Real Original star of reality TV—Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and RuPaul—who've made their unmissable mark in the reality TV space.

Cheez-It and reality TV fans will have the chance to score either (or both) of the two exclusive Cheez-It Reality TV Collector's Cheddition boxes on CheezItHQ.com starting with a limited quantity for pre-sale today, Sept. 15, at 8 a.m. ET. Official drops begin Monday, Sept. 19 with a limited number of boxes released at 12 p.m. ET each day through Friday, Sept. 23, when the remaining supply of boxes will be available for fans to grab while supplies last. Each box retails for $7.99.

"As a brand with 'real' at the core of its product, it was important for Cheez-It to highlight stars who truly embody what it means to be real. Snooki and RuPaul have always and continue to give fans an authentic portrayal of themselves during each reality TV episode, no matter what is thrown their way," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It. "It only makes sense for Cheez-It to celebrate the unfiltered genre filled with 100% real stars, just like our original, made with 100% real cheese snack."

