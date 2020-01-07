SNAX-Sational Brands TWIX Candy Pop

Company: SNAX-Sational Brands

Website: www.snackpop.com

Introduced: November 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99 (5.25 oz. bag), $5.98 (20 oz. club size)

Product Snapshot: SNAX-Sational brands has officially announced the launch of their newest Candy Pop flavor, TWIX Candy Pop. On the heels of the success of Butterfinger Candy Pop and Mrs. Fields’ Cookie Pop, the brand is thrilled to be officially introducing their newest flavor as a first exclusive with national grocery and wholesale retail partner Sam’s Club, which officially hit shelves timed to National Candy Day (November 4th).

The popular, low calorie candy coated popcorn line introduces a special party size 20 oz bag for Sam’s Club, with a retail price of $5.98. The popcorn is coated with TWIX bar chocolate and drizzled with chocolate and caramel and is just 160 calories per serving size (1 ¼ cups). Additional retailers, ecommerce and a variety of new sizes will be rolled out over the next few months.

"For almost a century, movie lovers have been combining their favorite candy and popcorn snacks for a delicious sweet and savory combo. Consumers can especially find this tasty combo in our new TWIX Candy Pop flavor at Sam’s Club now. It’s a treat when watching your favorite movie at home or a grab and go snack for any occasion," says Adam Cohen, CMO of SNAX-Sational Brands.

“We are very excited to be working with Mars, one of the most iconic companies in the U.S. and around the world, in launching Twix with our Candy Pop brand. The excitement over TWIX Candy Pop is being felt all over the country, with hundreds of thousand of 20oz bags purchased in the first week alone. We are thrilled for the success of the Candy Pop brand to continue with Mars via the launch of other candy partnerships being announced to bring their great brands to stores nationwide in 2020," said Frank Florio, president and COO of SNAX-Sational Brands.