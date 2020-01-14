Puffworks Strawberry PB&J peanut butter puffs

Company: Puffworks

Website: www.puffworks.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $14.95 (box of 3 bags)

Product Snapshot: Puffworks recently launched a new flavor of organic peanut butter puffs: Strawberry PB&J. This tasty, nostalgic line extension continues the company’s reputation of great-tasting products made with simple ingredients that are USDA-Organic, Gluten-Free Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified and Kosher. The PB&J flavor and the Original Peanut Butter flavor will launch in five Kroger banners this February, including Fred Meyer, QFC, King Soopers, Ralphs and Mariano’s—expanding its on-shelf presence and national retail availability for peanut butter puffs fans across the country.

Since launching its certified organic products in July of 2018, Puffworks has expanded to over 1,000 retail stores, including New Seasons Market, Roche Brothers, Dave’s Market, Nugget Markets and Whole Foods Market’s Northeast region. Moreover, Puffworks’ infant puffs, Puffworks baby, aimed at early peanut introduction, recently hit the shelves at 88 Raley’s locations and online through Amazon and www.puffworks.com.

“Our goal when launching was to make plant-based snacking delicious, while also helping reduce the incidence of peanut allergy,” said Greg Murphy, CEO and founder of Puffworks. “Every day I wake up thinking how much further we can go and how much fun we will have along the way. Our initial growth is very promising, thanks in large part to Kroger and their commitment to offering customers healthier food options. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

For more product information on Puffworks and their products, visit Puffworks.com or find them on Amazon.