Company: Stop & Shop

Website: https://stopandshop.com/

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: The classic peanut better and jelly sandwich, better known as PB&J, is a staple of childhood. In fact, a survey conducted by Peter Pan Simply Ground Peanut Butter, found that most Americans will consume nearly 2,984 PB&J sandwiches in their lifetime!

Just in time for National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day on April 2, Stop & Shop, a neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, is now offering customers PB&J Puffs, a unique breakfast cereal. A sweetened corn and oat cereal, The PB&J Puffs are filled with decadent and creamy peanut butter, natural strawberry jam flavors and other natural flavors. Perfect for children to snack on, or enjoy with milk, this nostalgic take on a lunchtime staple is the perfect way to celebrate National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, no matter if you’re 5-years-old or 50-years-old.