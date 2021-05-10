Company: Puffworks

Website: www.puffworks.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $27.00 (pack of 12)

Product Snapshot: Puffworks, a Portland-based better-for-you snack brand, has expanded its Puffworks baby infant snack line to include Organic Almond Butter Puffs. Made with organic dry roasted almonds, a touch of organic peanut butter, organic corn meal (whole grain and degermed) and a dash of sea salt, the Puffs are a simple and clean way to introduce almond into an infants’ diet and set them up for healthier snacking habits.

"Expanding our Puffworks baby line to include tree nuts, starting with almond butter, is a natural extension for our brand,” said Greg Murphy, founder, and CEO of Puffworks. “A lot of snack foods on the market, and particularly baby snacks, are loaded with unnecessary ingredients, including added sugar. Our goal to use only a few simple and entirely organic ingredients has really resonated with parents—especially those looking to introduce allergens early, so we are thrilled to continue delivering on that promise.”

Puffworks launched its Puffworks baby Organic Peanut Butter Puffs in 2018 as a simple way to take the stress and mess out of introducing peanut to infants following guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which recommend introducing peanuts to infants starting as early as 4-6 months of age to help prevent a peanut allergy. The Puffworks baby Puffs are softer compared to the company’s main snack Puffs, so they dissolve more easily and they are lower in sodium. The company’s Puffworks baby Organic Peanut Butter Puffs recently hit top ten on Amazon’s Best-Selling Baby Snack Foods list.

“As a dietitian mom of seven I am very much a food first proponent! I believe babies who are 6 months of age and showing the other signs of readiness to feed can and should be given the opportunity to try a variety of foods, including the potentially allergenic foods, like peanut and almond," explains Katie Ferraro, a dietitian specializing in baby-led weaning and associate professor of nutrition at the University of California San Francisco. "Puffworks baby Puffs are the perfect size for your baby to pick up and self-feed for baby-led weaning and I love that they have no added sugar, minimal sodium and they dissolve easily in your baby’s mouth," adds Ferraro.

Puffworks’ Puffs are USDA-Certified Organic, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified and Kosher. Plus, Puffworks’ crunchier snack lines are a great choice for kids ages two and up as they are made with the same simple organic ingredients with an added crunch. They also come in fun toddler- and kid-approved flavors like Strawberry PB&J and Honey Peanut Butter.