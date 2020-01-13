Pop Bitties sorghum snack
Company: Mark's Mindful Munchies
Website: www.marksmindfulmunchies.com
Introduced: January 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $3.74
Product Snapshot: Pop Bitties are bringing the nutrition-packed ancient grain sorghum to attention in the 21st century by air popping it to crunchy perfection and then pairing it with palate-pleasing flavor combos like brown sugar and cinnamon, classic sea salt, buttery white cheddar and half-dressed sea salt.
This corn-free, gluten-free, easy-to-digest, 100 percent whole grain has been around for thousands of years. Each bite is packed with vitamins, protein, and fiber to help improve digestive health, regulate sugar levels, reduce cholesterol, and more! Find out more about sorghum here.
New for 2020 and now available on Amazon!
- Filled with vitamins and minerals including B-vitamins, magnesium, iron, calcium, and potassium
- Rich in antioxidants
- Made using heart healthy High Oleic expeller pressed Sunflower Oil that’s low in saturated fat, has zero trans fat, and monounsaturated fat composition of approx. 80 percent
- Gluten-free
- Corn-free, making Pop Bitties ideal for folks who have a hard time digesting popcorn
- Nut free
- Non-GMO
- Trans-fat free
- 100 percent whole grain
- No artificial ingredients
- Grown in the USA