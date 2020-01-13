Pop Bitties sorghum snack

Company: Mark's Mindful Munchies

Website: www.marksmindfulmunchies.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.74

Product Snapshot: Pop Bitties are bringing the nutrition-packed ancient grain sorghum to attention in the 21st century by air popping it to crunchy perfection and then pairing it with palate-pleasing flavor combos like brown sugar and cinnamon, classic sea salt, buttery white cheddar and half-dressed sea salt.

This corn-free, gluten-free, easy-to-digest, 100 percent whole grain has been around for thousands of years. Each bite is packed with vitamins, protein, and fiber to help improve digestive health, regulate sugar levels, reduce cholesterol, and more! Find out more about sorghum here.

New for 2020 and now available on Amazon!