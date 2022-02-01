Company: Mark's Mindful Munchies

Website: www.marksmindfulmunchies.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.94

Product Snapshot: Mark's Mindful Munchies, known for its Pop Bitties Air Popped Ancient Grain Chips and Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips, have announced the launch of Pop Bitties Maple & Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips.

Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips are crunchy, better-for-you air-popped chips that showcase the naturally rich taste of sweet potatoes and the earthy flavor of brown rice. Light and crispy, the chips are perfect right out of the bag and also delicious with your favorite dips and toppings. The chips are also available in Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt varieties and are non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, corn-free, tree nut, peanut-free, and vegan. With only 120 calories, 3.5g fat, and 1g protein per serving, Pop Bitties Maple & Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips are also free from trans fats and artificial ingredients.

Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins A, B, and C; minerals such as potassium and manganese; and contain natural anti-inflammatory properties. Brown rice is a highly nutritious, naturally gluten-free grain that is high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants.

"Our Pop Bitties chips are perfect for the health-conscious consumer looking for a flavorful snack," says Mark Andrus, founder of Mark's Mindful Munchies. "The salty-meets-sweet flavor profile of our new Maple & Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips is fantastic, and the light crunch is super satisfying."

Pop Bitties Maple & Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips are available in 3.5-oz. bags for an SRP of $3.49 online and will also be sold in grocery stores nationwide.



