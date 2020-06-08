Company: Mark's Mindful Munchies

Website: www.marksmindfulmunchies.com

Introduced: Summer 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49-$3.69

Product Snapshot: Pop Bitties are bringing you a new way to enjoy wholesome ancient grains with the launch of their newest product, Pop Bitties Ancient Grain Chips.

Launching this spring, Pop Bitties Ancient Grain Chips will be bringing the nutrition-packed ancient grain powerhouse of sorghum along with brown rice, quinoa and chia seeds.

Available in Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Hickory Barbeque, and vegan Sour Cream & Onion, Pop Bitties Ancient Grain Chips are sure to be your next pantry staple, summer picnic must-have and party-ready side.

Pop Bitties Ancient Grain Chips are gluten free, corn free, peanut/tree nut free and vegan. Each bite is packed with vitamins, protein, and fiber to help improve digestive health, regulate sugar levels, reduce cholesterol, and more! Find out more about the ancient grain sorghum here.