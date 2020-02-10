2020 Product of the Year Award winners announced

Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, is excited to announce the highly-anticipated winners of the 2020 Product of the Year Awards. With winners across 41 unique categories, the innovative products were awarded Product of the Year through a national study of 40,000 consumers conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

Designed to champion brands for product quality and innovation, Product of the Year has operated for 12 years in the United States, and over 30 years globally, acting as a trusted shortcut for shoppers in the marketplace. Each year, Product of the Year accepts entries from consumer goods that demonstrate innovation in their function, design, packaging, or ingredients, and a category winner is selected through Kantar’s nationally representative study.

“For Product of the Year it’s always been about innovation; yesterday, today and tomorrow—that’s what we love, are laser focused on and champion. Coupled with that, our unique process of polling 40,000 independent voters means shoppers, retailers and manufactures continue to genuinely trust the seal,” said Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “2020 sees new and exciting categories added that reflect the ever-changing face of innovation in the US, delivering us another great set of winners.”

The snack and bakery winners of the 2020 Product of the Year Award include:

BREAKFAST | Aunt Jemima Pancake on the Go – PepsiCo

Aunt Jemima Pancake on the Go – PepsiCo CANDY BAR | Baby Ruth – Ferrero USA, Inc.

Baby Ruth – Ferrero USA, Inc. COOKIE | ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Coconut Cashew Crisps – ALDI Inc.

ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Coconut Cashew Crisps – ALDI Inc. FROZEN SNACK | Contadina Pizzettas – Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Contadina Pizzettas – Del Monte Foods, Inc. SALTY SNACK | Nice! Premium Cashew and Macadamia Nut Blend – Walgreens Boots Alliance

Nice! Premium Cashew and Macadamia Nut Blend Walgreens Boots Alliance SNACK CUP | Del Monte Fruit Crunch Parfait – Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Del Monte Fruit Crunch Parfait – Del Monte Foods, Inc. SNACK PACK | ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Snack Selects Three Pack – ALDI Inc.

The 41 winners of the 2020 Product of the Year Awards were announced at the annual Product of the Year Awards Show on February 6th at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. Barry Williams kicked off the night with a red carpet, followed by a fun-filled Award Show hosted by Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer and an after-party sponsored by Dos Equis and Amstel.

For additional information about the 2020 Product of the Year winners, they can be found online at Woman’s Day and productoftheyearusa.com. Follow along socially with #POYUSA2020 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.