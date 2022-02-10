Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, is proud to announce the highly anticipated winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Awards. With winners across 40 distinct categories, the products are awarded Product of the Year for outstanding innovation through a national survey of 40,000 American shoppers conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

In an ever-changing consumer landscape, the annual Product of the Year Awards are a go-to resource for those looking to find the best new products on the market, whether they’re shopping online or in-store.

With a distinctive red seal that is globally recognized as the vote of confidence from consumers themselves, shoppers can easily cut through the clutter and trust that these products demonstrate the utmost innovation in their respective categories, whether in function, design, packaging or ingredients.

“Given the continued flux and uncertainty over the past two years, we’re prouder than ever to provide consumers with the vote of 40,000 fellow shoppers as a guide they can trust when making important purchase decisions for themselves and their families,” said Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “One of the great strengths of Product of the Year is that we champion manufacturers for putting forward products that reflect the latest trends and offer consumers the solutions they’re looking for."

For over 30 years globally and 14 years in the USA, Product of the Year has served as the stage for brands to showcase exceptional quality and innovation. As an annual benchmark that forecasts the trends in store for the year ahead, this year’s winners reflect the things that everyday consumers value most—from personal care, health and wellness essentials to the latest food and beverage options and beyond.

The food winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Award include:

Bakery | ALDI-exclusive L'oven Fresh Garlic Knots – ALDI

ALDI-exclusive L'oven Fresh Garlic Knots – ALDI Breakfast | ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Brioche or French Toast Bagels – ALDI

ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Brioche or French Toast Bagels – ALDI Candy Bar | Kinder Bueno Mini – Ferrero USA

Kinder Bueno Mini – Ferrero USA Cheese | ALDI-exclusive Emporium Selection Cracker Cuts: Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Gouda, Extra Sharp Yellow Cheddar – ALDI

ALDI-exclusive Emporium Selection Cracker Cuts: Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Gouda, Extra Sharp Yellow Cheddar – ALDI Coffee & Tea | Joyba Bubble Tea – Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Joyba Bubble Tea – Del Monte Foods, Inc. Convenience Meal | ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Hawaiian or Coconut Thai Chicken – ALDI

ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Hawaiian or Coconut Thai Chicken – ALDI Dips & Condiments | ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Mexicali and Street Corn Dip – ALDI

ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Mexicali and Street Corn Dip – ALDI Fruit Snack | Del Monte Fruit Cups with Infusions – Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Del Monte Fruit Cups with Infusions – Del Monte Foods, Inc. Functional Beverage | CVS Health Adult Electrolyte Cherry Pomegranate – CVS Live Better

CVS Health Adult Electrolyte Cherry Pomegranate – CVS Live Better Hot & Spicy Snack | Takis Blue Heat – Barcel USA

Takis Blue Heat – Barcel USA Low Carb Bread | Aunt Millie's Bakeries Live Carb Smart – Aunt Millie's Bakeries

Aunt Millie's Bakeries Live Carb Smart – Aunt Millie's Bakeries Meatless | Quorn Meatless Homestyle & Kickin’ ChiQin Cutlets – Quorn Foods

Quorn Meatless Homestyle & Kickin’ ChiQin Cutlets – Quorn Foods Plant-Based Food | Plant-Based Cheeze Shreds – Daiya

Plant-Based Cheeze Shreds – Daiya RTD Cocktail | Captain Morgan Captain's Cocktails – Diageo

Captain Morgan Captain's Cocktails – Diageo Salty Snack | ALDI-exclusive Clancy's Pub Style Pretzels – ALDI

ALDI-exclusive Clancy's Pub Style Pretzels – ALDI Soft Drink | Pepsi Mango – PepsiCo

Pepsi Mango – PepsiCo Spirits | Tanqueray Sevilla Orange – Diageo

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange – Diageo Sugar Confections | NERDS Gummy Clusters – Ferrara

For additional information about the 2022 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com and follow along on social media with #POYUSA2022 on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Related: 2021 Snack Producer of the Year: ALDI’s affordable simplicity