Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, proudly announced the 41 winners of the 2021 Product of the Year Awards yesterday. Chosen by 40,000 American shoppers in a national survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, each of the winning products has been awarded as the most innovative in their category by Product of the Year.

Consumer shopping behavior has rapidly shifted in the past year, and the annual Product of the Year Awards provides a trusted resource to easily guide consumers to the best new products on the market. With heightened online purchasing and decreased sampling opportunities, Product of the Year helps shoppers quickly cut through the clutter to save time and money with their distinctive red seal.

“For all the obvious reasons, shoppers are spending less time in the supermarket than ever, but still crave new and innovative products to light up these difficult times. Because of this, we are more excited than ever to announce the 2021 Product of the Year winners and help shoppers find that ‘great new product’ when it matters most, however they do their shopping this year," said Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “What makes Product of the Year so trusted is our unique process, which gives shoppers the confidence that each product with our iconic red logo is backed by 40,000 Americans. That’s a powerful advantage for our 2021 winners, as a Product of the Year Award positions them as THE innovative leader in their category.”

For over 30 years globally and 13 years in the USA, Product of the Year has championed brands by awarding their highly-coveted red seal to products that demonstrate innovation in their function, design, packaging, or ingredients. This year’s winning products reflect the trends and categories that everyday shoppers care about most as they spend more time at home – from the latest cleaning supplies to CBD offerings and the tastiest snacks.

Selected through a nationally representative study powered by Kantar, the snack and bakery winners of the 2021 Product of the Year Award include:

Breakfast | ALDI-exclusive Aunt Maple's Protein Pancake Mix – ALDI Inc.

ALDI-exclusive Aunt Maple's Protein Pancake Mix – ALDI Inc. Chips | ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Bean Chips – ALDI Inc.

ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Bean Chips – ALDI Inc. Convenience Meal | Del Monte® Veggieful Pocket Pies – Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Del Monte® Veggieful Pocket Pies – Del Monte Foods, Inc. Cookie | Keebler Chips Deluxe Original – Ferrara

Keebler Chips Deluxe Original – Ferrara Healthy Snack | ALDI-exclusive Clancy's White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn – ALDI Inc.

