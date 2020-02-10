Wherefour ERP adds customizable B2B customer ordering portal

Company: Wherefour, Inc.

Website: wherefour.com

Technology Snapshot: Wherefour has added a customizable business-to-business customer ordering portal to its traceability and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.

The wholesale ordering portal includes quoting, ordering and invoicing modules, said Matt Brown, Wherefour founder and CEO. The portal allows the customers of Wherefour users to manage orders, including standing orders, and access invoice history 24/7. Wherefour users have customer-specific control over which products may be ordered and pricing, including applying promotional, volume-based or seasonal prices, Brown said.

For companies that use Wherefour’s production module, work orders may be created from a set of customer orders, including e-commerce orders, and the software will automatically apply multipliers for production of exact quantities. The software also integrates with the most commonly used accounting and e-commerce platforms. This allows one-button syncing of information and eliminates having to enter data into two or more systems.

“Our customers have been telling us a customer order portal would be a very useful feature,” Brown said, “and it is especially helpful for producers with variable daily production volumes, such as wholesale bakeries or companies that function more like a distributor than a manufacturer.”

More information about Wherefour is available at wherefour.com or by calling 415-930-4028.