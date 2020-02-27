Lay's chips in on Leap Day birthday celebrations with free potato chips for Leaplings
February 27, 2020
To help this month’s Leaplings have a joyful birthday, Lay’s is “chipping” in on the celebrations that only happen once every four years.
A PSA for the approximately 200,000 Americans born on Leap Day: simply visit the Lay’s Facebook page on Friday, February 28, and comment on the brand’s Leap Day post to let Lay’s know that 2/29 is your birthday for a chance to win a free bag of Lay’s potato chips.
