ChipsIndustry News

Lay's chips in on Leap Day birthday celebrations with free potato chips for Leaplings

Lay’s chips in on Leap Day birthday celebrations with free potato chips for Leaplings
February 27, 2020
KEYWORDS lay's
Reprints
No Comments

To help this month’s Leaplings have a joyful birthday, Lay’s is “chipping” in on the celebrations that only happen once every four years.

A PSA for the approximately 200,000 Americans born on Leap Day: simply visit the Lay’s Facebook page on Friday, February 28, and comment on the brand’s Leap Day post to let Lay’s know that 2/29 is your birthday for a chance to win a free bag of Lay’s potato chips. 

subscribe to sfwb

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.