Givaudan completes acquisition of Ungerer

Givaudan has announced it has completed the acquisition of Ungerer & Company, the US based Flavor, Fragrance and Specialty Ingredients company. Givaudan had announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire the company in November 2019.

Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, Ungerer is a leading independent company in the flavor and fragrance specialty ingredients business, most notably in essential oils, which provides a rich palette of predominantly natural ingredients for flavor and fragrance creation, as well as for end customers of such specialties. Ungerer also has an impressive local and regional customer presence for both flavors and fragrances in North America. Founded more than 125 years ago, Ungerer has developed a strong market position in all segments and a high quality reputation with its customer base. With a presence in more than 60 countries, a total of eight manufacturing facilities and six R&D centers, Ungerer’s capabilities and its 650 employees will further extend Givaudan’s market leadership in its core flavor and fragrance activities.

Gilles Andrier, Givaudan’s CEO said: “It’s an exciting day as we welcome Ungerer employees to the Givaudan family. Acquiring Ungerer fits very well with our long term strategy for our core business in flavors and fragrances. They have an excellent reputation in the market, thanks to the quality of their specialty ingredients as well as their strong position in the fast growing local and regional customer segment. We have great respect for the company and are very confident that the acquisition will further enhance our industry leadership, both through the vertical integration into key specialty ingredients for our flavour and fragrance creations, as well as in asserting our leadership with local and regional customers.”

While terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Ungerer’s business would have represented approximately USD 250 million of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2019 on a proforma basis. Givaudan funded the transaction from existing resources.