Lay's Crispy Taco, Wavy Fried Green Tomato, and Hot Sauce chips

Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.fritolay.com

Date Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$3.79

Product Snapshot: When fans tune into Season 18 of NBC's "The Voice" this spring to discover the newest talent to hit the stage, they'll also discover an assortment of new chip flavors from the Lay's brand. Lay's Cheddar Jalapeño, Lay's Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar, and Lay's Kettle Cooked Flamin' Hot all joined Team Lay's earlier this year—and to celebrate Lay's partnership with "The Voice," the brand is also re-introducing Lay's Crispy Taco and Lay's Wavy Fried Green Tomato chip flavors, available for a limited time only.

"I'm excited to partner with Lay's to launch these fun new flavors and to give the wonderful fans of 'The Voice' the opportunity to come share in the fun of the live show!" said Legend.

All the newest Lay's flavors are on shelves nationwide: