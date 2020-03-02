Lay's Crispy Taco, Wavy Fried Green Tomato, and Hot Sauce chips
Company: Frito-Lay
Website: www.fritolay.com
Date Introduced: February 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$3.79
Product Snapshot: When fans tune into Season 18 of NBC's "The Voice" this spring to discover the newest talent to hit the stage, they'll also discover an assortment of new chip flavors from the Lay's brand. Lay's Cheddar Jalapeño, Lay's Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar, and Lay's Kettle Cooked Flamin' Hot all joined Team Lay's earlier this year—and to celebrate Lay's partnership with "The Voice," the brand is also re-introducing Lay's Crispy Taco and Lay's Wavy Fried Green Tomato chip flavors, available for a limited time only.
"I'm excited to partner with Lay's to launch these fun new flavors and to give the wonderful fans of 'The Voice' the opportunity to come share in the fun of the live show!" said Legend.
All the newest Lay's flavors are on shelves nationwide:
- Lay's Crispy Taco: A flavor fiesta all in one bite. (7.75 oz. – $3.79; 2.625 oz. – $1.89)
- Lay's Wavy Fried Green Tomato: Just like the iconic southern dish – but with an extra crunch. (7.5 oz. – $3.79; 2.625 oz. – $1.89)
- Lay's Cheddar Jalapeño: Sharp cheddar gets a warm kick of jalapeño that lingers through every crispy crunch. (7.75 oz. – $3.79; 2.625 oz. – $1.89)
- Lay's Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar: Zap your tongue with the tasty tang of vinegar, balanced by the delightfully airy and crispy texture of Lay's Poppables. (5 oz. – $3.79)
- Lay's Kettle Cooked Flamin' Hot: The batch frying process for Lay's Kettle Cooked chips creates a distinct crunch and a texture that will offer a Flamin' Hot taste experience unlike anything else. (8 oz. – $3.49; 2.5oz – $1.89)
