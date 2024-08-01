It's Showtime! Keebler, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is embracing the unexpected with a new cookie innovation in celebration of the hugely anticipated sequel to the original film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, opening exclusively in theaters on September 6. Beginning August 1, fans everywhere can shop for the limited-edition "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Dark Chocolate & Vanilla Fudge Stripes at retailers nationwide.

Crafted by Ernie and the Elves in the Hollow Tree, Keebler's limited-edition cookie features a first-of-its-kind black-and-white format with a dark chocolate shortbread cookie, topped with vanilla-flavored fudge stripes that mimic Beetlejuice's iconic suit.

"We're thrilled to introduce this partnership to our classic Fudge Stripes portfolio, providing a fun take on the classic black-and-white-striped suit that Beetlejuice fans know and love," says Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing, Keebler Brand. "At Keebler, we strive to create magical moments for families and what better way to do so than by partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring some tasty moments to the highly anticipated new film."

In addition to the limited-edition cookies, consumers can unlock the door to more spooky fun with Beetlejuice through Keebler's Open for Magic digital hub, full of family-friendly content, games, and recipes inspired by the film. Families can access the site by scanning the QR code on the packaging.

Keebler's Limited-Edition "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Dark Chocolate & Vanilla Fudge Stripes have a suggested retail price of $4.80 at retailers nationwide.

For additional information about Keebler, visit Keebler.com.

Ferrero Group is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.