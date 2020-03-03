SkinnyDipped Chocolate Dipped Cashews

Company: Skinny Dipped Almonds

Website: skinnydipped.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99 (single-serve bag), $4.99 (3.5-oz. pouch)

Product Snapshot: SkinnyDipped has announced it will launch its first line of chocolate dipped cashews at Natural Products Expo West. SkinnyDipped Cashews will be available in two spontaneously snackable varieties, Dark Chocolate Cocoa and Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel, adding to the brand’s beloved line of thinly-dipped SkinnyDipped Almonds. Attendees of Expo West will be among the first to taste new SkinnyDipped Cashews and are invited to visit SkinnyDipped at booth # 5770 for samples and more information.

Remaining true to its core mission of spreading happiness while crafting ethical food, new SkinnyDipped Cashews utilize SkinnyDipped’s unique proprietary process of thinly dipping nuts and finishing them with a dusting of real flavors. With the same taste snackers have come to expect, on a different nut, SkinnyDipped Cashews deliver irresistible flavors to make anytime snacking fun. Like all SkinnyDipped products, the line of chocolate covered cashews are made from only real ingredients, are low in sugar and rich in fiber and protein.

“When my daughter and I started dipping almonds at our kitchen table we wanted to make food that would thread the needle between healthy snacking and deliciousness. As a mom, I truly believe you can taste good intention, so we work every day to do better whether by lowering the sugar in our snacks or by innovating ways to have real impact in impoverished cacao-growing communities,” said co-founder, and chief of innovation Val Griffith. “We’re nuts about almonds, but we LOVE cashews, too, and are so excited to welcome them into the SkinnyDipped family. We want to encourage people to snack smart, and our new SkinnyDipped Cashews are right in line with our mission to craft ethical food that makes you and your body happy.”

Like all SkinnyDipped products, new SkinnyDipped Cashews are made with non-GMO ingredients, are gluten-free and made with ethically sourced chocolate and no artificial colors or flavors. Additional flavor details include:

Dark Chocolate Cocoa – An instant classic. Rich, dark chocolate meets naturally sweet cashews. Think warm brownie. With nuts, of course.

Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel – A sweet nostalgic flavor straight from childhood. These cashews are a caramelly collision of sweet and salty goodness that will take you right back to mama’s kitchen.

“Expanding our portfolio beyond almonds opens new doors for us in terms of developing delicious and creative flavor combinations, as well as reaching new consumers,” added co-founder and CEO Breezy Griffith. “We’re humbled to have had such success with our line of almonds and are eager to share SkinnyDipped Cashews with nut-lovers across the country!” SkinnyDipped believes that everyone deserves access to nutritious, clean and delicious snacks. The new Cashews line supports this mission and allows them to reach even more mindful snackers with a variety of products.

All SkinnyDipped products, including Dark Chocolate Cocoa Cashews and Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews are sold in 3.5oz pouches for an SRP of $4.99. Select flavors also available in single-serve bags for $1.99. SkinnyDipped’s family of products also include its line of SkinnyDipped Almonds with flavor varieties including, Dark Chocolate Cocoa, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Lemon Bliss and Super Dark + Sea Salt. Find SkinnyDipped on Amazon and at select natural and conventional grocers nationwide including Kroger, Safeway, Target, Whole Foods, Wegman’s and HEB. and more. For more information, please visit www.skinnydipped.com.