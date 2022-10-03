SkinnyDipped, the mother-daughter-founded brand known for snacks with less sugar, has released Unicorn Birthday Cake Cashews, available for purchase exclusively on Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of customers' everyday needs.

In keeping with SkinnyDipped’s “more nuts than chocolate” mindset, Unicorn Nuts are thin-dipped in vanilla frosting and topped with colorful sprinkles. Like all SkinnyDipped nuts, they’re also loaded with plant protein, contain no artificial ingredients, and are gluten-free, non-GMO, and Kosher.

"This SKU is a representation of who we are as a company, the products that we put out and the way we wake up feeling every morning—sweet with a side of crazy,” said Breezy Griffith, SkinnyDipped CEO and founder. "Unicorn Nuts are super nostalgic; the taste is a perfect hybrid of birthday cake and the frosted animal crackers we all loved from our childhood. It's a great example of what we do best—making an already delicious snack better by adding some extra magic—and we can't wait for our consumers to try them."

Unicorn Birthday Cake Cashews will be available on Gopuff in early October for an SRP of $4.99 for a 3.5-oz. pouch. For more information, please visit skinnydipped.com and follow SkinnyDipped on Instagram and TikTok @SkinnyDipped.