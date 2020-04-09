The Bakery Cos. acquires Steck Wholesale Foods

The Bakery Companies (Bakery Cos.) has acquired U.S.-based company Steck Wholesale Foods for an undisclosed sum.

Steck's industry veterans will join The Bakery Cos., and The Bakery Cos. will continue to run Steck from its existing manufacturing facility.

General Manager Craig Stanley will continue to lead Steck, and Doug Heck and Jim Calvert will remain in their engineering and sales roles.

Steck was established in 2004 and it sells English muffins and biscuits for both retailers and wholesale.

