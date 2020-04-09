Industry News

The Bakery Cos. acquires Steck Wholesale Foods

The Bakery Cos. logo
April 9, 2020
KEYWORDS acquisition / The Bakery Cos.
Order Reprints
No Comments

The Bakery Companies (Bakery Cos.) has acquired U.S.-based company Steck Wholesale Foods for an undisclosed sum.

Steck's industry veterans will join The Bakery Cos., and The Bakery Cos. will continue to run Steck from its existing manufacturing facility.

General Manager Craig Stanley will continue to lead Steck, and Doug Heck and Jim Calvert will remain in their engineering and sales roles.

Steck was established in 2004 and it sells English muffins and biscuits for both retailers and wholesale.

Source: "Bakery Cos bakes a deal with Steck," 4/1/20, Company News HQ.

subscribe to sfwb

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.