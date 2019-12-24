The Bakery Cos. announces new members of leadership team

The Bakery Cos. is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its leadership team. Scott Shelley, Dan Dodevski and Will Nagle will bring their wealth of experience and knowledge to a seasoned team of professionals.

Scott Shelley joins The Bakery Cos. as corporate vice president of operations and will be reporting to Yianny Caparos, president. Scott joins The Bakery Cos. after leading Carolina Foods, Inc. as its vice president of operations. Prior to Carolina Foods, Scott led the operations team, over a 3-year period, at Gold Standard Baking where he was responsible for leading the company through its rapid growth and expansion. Under Scott’s guidance, the company completed a 225,000 square foot expansion while serving its customer base. Scott has been reunited with former Gold Standard Baking executives, Yianny and George Caparos, at The Bakery Cos. Scott has also had the privilege of working for Klosterman Baking Company and Cafe Valley, Inc. Scott brings a wealth of experience and energy to the Operations team. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College. Scott enjoys spending his free time with his wife, Jennifer, and children Case (age 12), an avid Lacrosse player, and Claire (age 9) an accomplished gymnast. Scott can be reached by email at scott@bakerycos.com or by phone at 773.633.1081.

Dejan “Dan” Dodevski joins The Bakery Cos. as vice president of engineering and reports directly to Scott Shelley, vice president of operations. Dan is adept at multi-tasking and building facilities to absorb rapid growth. Before joining The Bakery Cos., he led a team of engineers in building a 225,000 square foot expansion at Gold Standard Baking, over a 3-year period, without missing a day of production. Dan is pleased to join his former Gold Standard Baking colleagues, Yianny and George Caparos, and Scott Shelley. Prior to Gold Standard Baking, Dan led a team of engineers in an expansion project with high speed production lines at Cloverhill Bakery, in Cicero, IL. Dan has been fortunate to work for Turano Baking Company, Dawn Foods, LTD., and Aunt Millie’s Bakeries throughout his career. Dan has been a consistent advocate for team building and developing employees. He has degrees and certifications from University of Cyril and Methodius, Environmental Technical Institute and American Institute of Baking. Born and raised in Macedonia, Dan moved to the United States with his family in 1999. Dan enjoys spending his free time with his wife, Magdalena, and his three daughters. He attributes much of his success to his “can-do attitude.” You can reach Dan by email at dan@bakerycos.com or by phone at 219.308.9959.

Will Nagle joins The Bakery Cos. as vice president of national accounts and reports to Jason Fife, vice president of sales and marketing. Will has been in the food service industry since 1989, starting his career at McDonald’s. Over the years, Will has worked as a food broker as well as in manufacturing, working with chain restaurants, retailers and food service distributors. He comes to The Bakery Cos. from Slade Gorton Seafood, where he managed the national account team. Will is a veteran of the United States Armed Forces, serving in Desert Storm in 1990-1991. He enjoys reading and golf in his free time, and he has traveled to 46 countries, including Antarctica, with his wife Colleen. He and Colleen have a rescue dog named Kona. Will can be reached by email at will@bakerycos.com or by phone at 952.237.9214.