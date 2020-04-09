FPA announces 2020 Board of Directors

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) has announced the election of its 2020 Board of Directors. Curt Begle, president of the Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division of Berry Global continues as chairperson of the FPA Board of Directors and Kathy Bolhous, CEO of Charter NEX Films, Inc. was elected as executive vice chairperson.

The 2020 Board of Directors were elected by FPA voting members via ballot for a one-year term, with the exception of the Chairperson’s two-year term, and assumed their directorship on March 4, 2020, during the FPA 2020 Annual Meeting in Bonita Springs, Florida. The 2020 Board is comprised of industry leaders from 37 flexible packaging companies.

Newly appointed directors include Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Company; Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging; and Nestor de Mattos, Dow; and newly appointed chairperson’s Advisory Council members include Evan Arnold, Glenroy, Inc. and Catherine Heckman, Ashland. “FPA is pleased to welcome the new members to the Board of Directors,” said FPA chairperson, Curt Begle. “Their industry experience and proven business leadership will serve the association well.”

The 2020 FPA Board of Directors includes:

Officers and Executive Committee:

Curt Begle

President of the Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division

Berry Global

Chairperson of the Board

Kathy Bolhous

CEO

Charter NEX Films, Inc.

Executive Vice Chairperson

Guenther Hering

Vice President, Flexible Packaging NA

Henkel Corporation

Treasurer

Executive Committee Members at Large:

Stan Bikulege, Novolex

Dhuanne Dodrill, PAXXUS, Inc.

Russell Grissett, Sonoco Flexible Packaging

Bill Jackson, Amcor Flexibles

David Love, Printpack

David Staker, Plastic Packaging Technologies, LLC

President & CEO (non-voting member):

Alison Keane, Esq., IOM, CAE, Flexible Packaging Association

Directors:

Doug Aldred, Flint Group

Todd Becker, NOVA Chemicals, Inc.

Jarred Carter, Siegwerk USA Inc.

Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Sachin Desai, ProAmpac

Ken Fontaine, AMGRAPH Packaging, Inc.

Mark Forman, Belmark, inc

Steve Garland, Sealed Air Corporation

Kevin Kelly, Emerald Packaging, Inc.

Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging

Erik Keracik, Westlake Chemical Corporation

Jeff Koch, American Packaging Corporation

Nestor de Mattos, Dow

Tom Mason, Constantia Flexibles LLC

Joe Moynihan, Mondi Jackson LLC

Francois Olivier, TC Transcontinental Packaging

Chris Parrilli, Sun Chemical Corporation

Stephen Perkins, Bryce Corporation

Geoff Peters, Wikoff Color Corporation

Ken Swanson, Liqui-Box Corporation

Andrew Wheeler, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation

Chairperson’s Advisory Council: