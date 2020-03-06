Industry News

American Society of Baking elects 2020-21 board of directors

March 6, 2020
On Tuesday, March 3, during ASB’s annual conference – BakingTECH, the membership elected the following officers to the Board of Directors:

  • Secretary/Treasurer – Nathan Norris: Highland Baking
  • Third Vice Chairman – Brittny Stephenson Ohr: Sugar Foods Corporation
  • Second Vice Chair –Trent Wanamaker: Cain Foods
  • First Vice Chair – Rod Radalia:  Aunt Millie’s Bakeries
  • Chairman – Jorge Zarate:  BIMBO S.A.

New Board members for a 3-year term are: 

  • Xochitl Cruz: Bimbo Bakeries USA
  • Scott McCally: Auto-Bake Serpentine
  • Sarah Moore: Pepperidge Farm Inc./Campbell Snacks
  • Jeremiah Tilghman: Canyon Bakehouse

