American Society of Baking elects 2020-21 board of directors

On Tuesday, March 3, during ASB’s annual conference – BakingTECH, the membership elected the following officers to the Board of Directors:

Secretary/Treasurer – Nathan Norris: Highland Baking

Third Vice Chairman – Brittny Stephenson Ohr: Sugar Foods Corporation

Second Vice Chair –Trent Wanamaker: Cain Foods

First Vice Chair – Rod Radalia: Aunt Millie’s Bakeries

Chairman – Jorge Zarate: BIMBO S.A.

New Board members for a 3-year term are: