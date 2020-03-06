American Society of Baking elects 2020-21 board of directors
March 6, 2020
On Tuesday, March 3, during ASB’s annual conference – BakingTECH, the membership elected the following officers to the Board of Directors:
- Secretary/Treasurer – Nathan Norris: Highland Baking
- Third Vice Chairman – Brittny Stephenson Ohr: Sugar Foods Corporation
- Second Vice Chair –Trent Wanamaker: Cain Foods
- First Vice Chair – Rod Radalia: Aunt Millie’s Bakeries
- Chairman – Jorge Zarate: BIMBO S.A.
New Board members for a 3-year term are:
- Xochitl Cruz: Bimbo Bakeries USA
- Scott McCally: Auto-Bake Serpentine
- Sarah Moore: Pepperidge Farm Inc./Campbell Snacks
- Jeremiah Tilghman: Canyon Bakehouse
