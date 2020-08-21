BEMA recently elected new members and renewed terms for current representatives on its executive committee and board of directors during its virtual 2020 Convention.

The committee elected:

Eric Riggle, president, Rademaker USA, for his first full term. Clay Miller, president, Burford Corp., Mark Podl, CEO, Doran Scales, and Mike Pierce, president, The Austin Company, were elected to serve a second term. The Committee also elected Craig Souser, owner, JLS Automation, for his first term of service.

Patrice Painchaud, vice president of sales & marketing, Rexfab, was elected as 3rd vice chairman on the Executive Committee. All nominations put forth by the nominating committee, chaired by Paul Lattan, publisher, Sosland Publishing, passed by unanimous vote.

The following Slate of Officers was approved for the 2020-2021 term:

Rick Hoskins (Colborne Foodbotics) – chairman of the Board

Tim Cook (Linxis Group/Shick Esteve) – 1st vice chairman

Jim Warren (Exact Mixing Systems, Reading Bakery Systems) – 2nd vice chairman

Patrice Painchaud (Rexfab) – 3rd vice chairman

Mark Hotze (Corbion) – immediate past chairman