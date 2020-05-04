Symrise announces availability of the 2020 North America Top Flavor Trends report

Following extensive research, Symrise is excited to announce the completion of its report on the 2020 Top Flavor Trends for North America. This annual study, which is the product of surveys, interviews, conversations with top chefs, top pastry chefs and mixologists and observations from food treks to restaurants, bars and shops, has identified 10 rising trends in the food and beverage industry, not just for 2020 but also looking 2 to 3 years ahead. Dylan Thompson, marketing and consumer insight manager at Symrise says, “The Symrise North America’s ‘Top Flavor Trends for 2020 Report’ is just one of many resources that continues to position Symrise as an authority at the forefront of flavors and food trends and we welcome the opportunity to present this comprehensive report to our customers.”

Mr. Thompson adds, “Trends may be the single most important driver in the food and beverage industry and the Symrise team takes pride in identifying and analyzing the most compelling information available. Our ‘Trends for 2020’ were developed over the last few months through extensive research, only to see the world change from the rapid escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic. While these trends still hold from a macro perspective, we already see a return to simplicity, comfort food, and value impacting consumer behavior. We know that the industry may look different in a few months and we will be updating our content to reflect these changes.”

In order to determine what’s next in the savory, sweet and beverage categories, the Symrise team leveraged a variety of sources. Symrise partnered with StarChefs, a restaurant industry group that recognizes breakout professionals in the industry. Through StarChefs, Symrise conducted an online survey targeted towards industry professionals about emerging flavors and practices before conducting in depth interviews with leading chefs, mixologists, and pastry chefs to gain a deeper understanding into these trends. In addition to this primary research, Symrise consulted its own database of market research insights to ultimately select 10 trends that will loom large throughout 2020 and beyond.

One of this year’s trends is Tea Inside. As consumers shift to a more mindful approach to products promoting health and wellness, the self-care benefits of tea are evident, but the sophisticated consumer also wants great taste. So bold, exotic black teas like Chinese Lapsang and malty Indian Assam will be found in syrups and infusions for a variety of foods, and not just beverages.

The Trends for 2020 report dives into all 10 trends, shedding light on the future of the food and beverage market. Contact them to set up a virtual demonstration or view the online presentation.