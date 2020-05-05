Industry News

Van's Kitchen opens new online store

May 5, 2020
Van’s Kitchen, a Dallas-based egg roll manufacturer, has products available in thousands of grocery and c-stores across America. In order to meet a growing interest in its products, the brand has decided to expand its selling capabilities via an online store to consumers. 

The online store gives the brand the opportunity to share the love of egg rolls with every customer in the U.S. as well as mom-and-pop shops who were previously not able to reach minimums. Van’s Kitchen is dedicated to getting egg rolls into every hand and every household. 

The online ordering platform allows customers to mix and match any six egg roll flavors so anyone can buy the delectable goodies anywhere, anytime. 

