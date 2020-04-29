Buns & RollsBreadsBakery ProductsGluten-free

Canyon Bakehouse gluten-free burger buns

April 29, 2020
Company: Canyon Bakehouse

Websitewww.canyonglutenfree.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.49

Product Snapshot: Canyon Bakehouse recently launched its gluten-free Stay-Fresh Burger Buns.

Made using 100 percent whole grains and no GMOs, its gluten-free Burger Buns are free from gluten, dairy, soy, and nuts (peanuts and tree nuts) so you can eat without compromise. Sealed up for freshness, the buns stay fresh for 90 days, meaning you can stock up early for all your summer hangs and focus on fun! Find them in the bread aisle or online at Shipt, Instacart, or Amazon

