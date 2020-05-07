Clear Seas Research releases report on today's challenges and industry perspective, during COVID-19 crisis (Part Four)

Clear Seas Research (a BNP Media Company) is uniquely positioned to engage with industry professionals in niche market sectors, which are all impacted in different ways by the coronavirus pandemic. The unrivaled industry access available to Clear Seas Research through myCLEARopinionPanel and BNP Media subscriber databases provides extensive reach to business thought leaders, decision makers, decision influencers, skilled trade professionals, and general employees of companies of all sizes.

We hope you findthe information contained within this report to be thought provoking, relevant, and insightful.

Industry areas of concern - April 30 - May 4, 2020

75% concerned about the current economy

65% concerned about achieving business goals over the next 3 months

56% concerned about achieving business goals over the next 6 months

55% concerned about business stability over the next 12 months

36% concerned about supply chain interruptions

53% concerned about friends/family becoming infected by COVID-19

Preferred format used for business decision making, April 30-May 4:

Both online and offline format (63%)

Online format only (36%)

Offline format only (1%)

Some takeaways:

41% of Industry Professionals rely on ONLY online formats to information today’s business decisions; an additional 57% rely on BOTH online and offline formats. From the end of March the trend appears to be toward reliance on online formats.

We are consistently seeing steady involvement in marketing/advertising 90% are currently marketing or advertising; for 40% the message hasn’t changed - business as usual, there is a slight downward trend in messaging focused on availability during this time (34%), and how customers and employees are being protected (32%) relative to prior waves

Great time for webinar sponsorships: 33% report attending more webinars now compared to 6 months ago (slide 15)

Industry professionals are estimating it will take an average of 7 months for their business to get back on track, similar to what we saw in the last wave

Participation in continuing education courses continues to increase—currently 24% are participating in CEUs more now than 6 months ago

