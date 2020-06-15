Clear Seas Research releases report on today's challenges and industry perspective, during COVID-19 crisis (Part Five)

Clear Seas Research (a BNP Media Company) is uniquely positioned to engage with industry professionals in niche market sectors, which are all impacted in different ways by the coronavirus pandemic. The unrivaled industry access available to Clear Seas Research through myCLEARopinionPanel and BNP Media subscriber databases provides extensive reach to business thought leaders, decision makers, decision influencers, skilled trade professionals, and general employees of companies of all sizes.

Our research expertise and audience access enables us to collect, analyze, and report this information for the industries we serve.

Industry areas of concern - June 4-8, 2020

57% concerned about the current economy

49% concerned about achieving business goals over the next 3 months

49% concerned about achieving business goals over the next 6 months

48% concerned about business stability over the next 12 months

45% concerned about supply chain interruptions

48% concerned about friends/family becoming infected by COVID-19

Actions being taken to keep employees healthy, June 4-8:

Encouraging handwashing (77%)

Eliminating vendor/customer visits (75%)

Promoting social distancing (75%)

Increased frequency of cleaning/sanitation procedures (68%)

Personal Protection Equipment (65%)

