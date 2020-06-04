Mintel hires Jen Bentz as chief client officer

Mintel, the experts in what consumers want and why, has hired Jen Bentz to serve as chief client officer.

Based in Mintel’s Chicago office, Bentz is responsible for Mintel’s North and South American Advisory business, including Mintel CPG & Beauty Consultancy, Comperemedia Consultancy, and Mintel Field Services. With the weight of Mintel’s data and expertise on consumers, markets, new products, and competitive landscapes behind them, Jen and her team will deliver fresh perspectives, innovation services, and strategic guidance to address the key challenges facing businesses today and tomorrow.

Bentz comes to Mintel with nearly three decades of experience in innovation and consumer insights. She was most recently the Senior Vice President of Insights & Innovation for Tyson Foods, Inc. and was previously vice president of insights & innovation for The Hillshire Brands Company before the company merged with Tyson Foods. Before joining Hillshire Brands, Bentz led the Consumer Insight and Strategy team at Kraft Foods. She also held positions at SC Johnson and IRI, adding up to an impressive career in the consumer insights and packaged goods industries.

Jen Bentz, chief client officer at Mintel, said:

“I am thrilled to join this progressive and growing market intelligence agency. Mintel brings compelling insight through a deep understanding of consumers and markets across the globe. The opportunity to work with this talented team is exciting and I can’t wait to get started.”

Ben Dietz, president, Mintel Americas, said:

“Jen’s impressive career has molded her into a creative, data-driven thinker who not only sees the value of consumer research but leveraging that insight to drive strategy. Serving as a beacon of inspiration for some of the largest companies and brands in the world, we’re honored to have her join the Mintel team. Her critical thinking and humility will elevate our work and solidify our position in the marketplace, putting Mintel data and expertise into more clients’ hands to enable them to make better business decisions faster.”

To learn more about Mintel CPG & Beauty Consulting, Comperemedia Consulting, and Mintel Field Services, please get in touch. For the latest news and innovative thinking, check out the Mintel and Comperemedia blogs.