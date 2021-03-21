Jamie Miller has been named Cargill’s chief financial officer (CFO) and will serve on the company’s executive team. She will join Cargill on June 1, 2021, at the start of its new fiscal year.

Miller was the senior vice president and CFO at GE from November 2017 until February 2020. She joined GE in 2008, holding various leadership positions, including serving as president and CEO of GE Transportation. She was also Chief Information Officer and led the digital technology function, and she held operational responsibility for GE Capital.

“The food system is dynamic and evolving. We know that to feed a growing population in a safe, responsible and sustainable way, we need innovative leaders like Jamie to guide our growth and maintain our strong balance sheet,” said Dave MacLennan, Cargill chairman and CEO. “Jamie is a resilient and decisive leader with a learning mindset, and she is a champion of leveraging data and digitalization to deliver business results. I’m confident she has the expertise and leadership approach to continue driving our organization forward as our CFO.”

Miller succeeds David Dines, who has held the CFO role since December 1, 2018. He will retire from Cargill on September 2, 2021, after 29 years with the company.

Miller holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She also serves on the board of directors at Qualcomm Incorporated.