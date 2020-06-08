Battle Bars announces new partnership with bodybuilding.com

Battle Bars, a veteran-owned business that has pioneered the creation of premium-ingredient protein bars with exceptional taste and texture, has announced a new partnership with Bodybuilding.com, the Internet’s most-visited fitness site.

“We are thrilled to partner with one of the largest online nutrition stores in the world, Bodybuilding.com,” said Battle Bars CEO Alex Witt. “Battle Bars and Bodybuilding.com share a vision for giving back through philanthropy, supporting Veteran/First responders, and meeting the demands of the fitness community for a better-tasting and better-for-you nutrition bar with no artificial sweeteners. Our partnership with Bodybuilding.com vastly expands our distribution network and ensures that our premium protein bars are available to the Bodybuilding.com community.”

“We at Bodybuilding.com are incredibly excited to bring on Battle Bars as a new vendor partner,” said Alec Heersink, director of partnerships at Bodybuilding.com. “Adding a veteran-owned company like Battle Bars, with such a unique protein bar offering, is an outstanding opportunity for us. We’re looking forward to growing this partnership in 2020 and beyond.”