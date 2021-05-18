Company: Flowers Foods

Website: www.tastykake.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$4.49

Product Snapshot: Tastykake recently released limited-time products honoring the brand’s annual partnership with United Service Organizations (USO, the nation’s nonprofit serving active-duty service members and military families.

Tastykake’s yearly donations support the USO in a variety of ways, including:

USO Military Spouse Networking Program - Provides military spouses the opportunity to build and sustain their social, professional and community networks, whenever and wherever they move.

USO Military Virtual Programming (MVP) & Entertainment Tours - USO Military Virtual Programming (MVP) & Entertainment Tours Provide world-class entertainment to service members and military families.

Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program - Helps service members read virtually to their children from around the world.

USO Care Package Program - Provides healthy snack packs and travel-sized hygiene products with toiletry packs to deployed service members.

Customers can contribute by purchasing specialty USO-themed Tastykake favorites, including Patriotic Cookies, Frosted & Powdered Sugar Mini Donuts, Mini Muffins, and more. The Tastykake USO program will be active in stores through September 11, 2021.

The Tastykake USO-themed products include:

Chocolate Juniors - Two fluffy layers of vanilla yellow cake with a chocolate icing. Available in multipacks of 4. (SRP $4.49)

Butterscotch Krimpets - Fluffy sponge cake baked into the unique Krimpet shape, then topped with Tastykake's legendary butterscotch icing! Available in multipacks of 12. (SRP $4.49)

Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes – The Tastykake classic! Rich chocolate enrobes a peanut butter filling that reveals a vanilla cake within. Available in multipacks of 12. (SRP $4.49)

Mini Donuts – These treats are available in classic powdered sugar or chocolate frosted, multipack bags (SRP $2.99)

Mini Muffins – Available in Blueberry, Chocolate Chip and Confetti Cake, multipacks of 5. (SRP $4.49)

Patriotic Tub Cookies – Tastykake’s classic shortbread recipe with patriotic sprinkles in a festive tub. Available in a 14 oz tub. (SRP $3.74)

As an added bonus, customers can upload a “Thank You” pic (here) to show appreciation for our brave service men and women and Tastykake will donate $1, up to $25,000 to the USO. Learn more at Tastykake.com/USO.