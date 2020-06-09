Company: Advance International Inc.

Website: https://advanceprotein.com/a-perfect-protein/

Ingredient Snapshot: Advance International Inc. has introduced a premium, ultra-sustainable & highly nutritious ocean-based super-protein that will revolutionize the global supply chain.

Characteristics:

>91% Protein

Full & Complete Amino Acid Profile

Non-hydrolyzed protein – Made using NEW extraction process

High Digestibility – PDCAAS of 1.0

Extended Shelf Life

Gluten-free, Dairy-free, Lactose-free, Soy-free

Growth hormone-free

Trans-Fat-free

Ketogenic, Paleo, and Pescatarian Diet Friendly

Low Glycemic Index

Excellent Natural Mineral Content

Non-Hygroscopic

No Additives or Preservatives

Low Carb, Fat and Cholesterol

Made in California (USA)

Sustainable & Clean Label

One Ingredient Source: 100% food-grade, sustainable ocean white fish

Industry Certified and Compliant Supply Chain

Patented Ingredient Manufacturing Technology

Low-to-Zero Manufacturing Waste

Most Sustainable Protein on the Planet

Non-GMO Project Verified Ingredient

Processing Characteristics

Designed for applications where a low water-hold and low viscosity protein is needed.

Recommended ingredient for extruded food products.

Designed for applications in slightly acidic liquid foods.

Very Heat Stable, and will not ‘gum up’ or stick to machines, excellent option for baking.

50+ product applications tested by University-led expert panels.



A patented ingredient, APP can give you the competitive edge you've been looking for and has been proven to work very well in many different applications, including savory snacks, bars, extruded products, and more!