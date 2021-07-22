Company: Ingredion Inc.

Website: www.ingredion.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Ingredion Incorporated, a global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, has announced a new addition to its extensive range of plant-based solutions for the U.S. and Canada, VITESSENCE TEX Crumbles 102 textured protein.

Ingredion’s new structured vegetable protein (SVP), derived from peas, provides the taste, texture, mouthfeel, and nutrition that today’s health-conscious consumers demand without ingredients considered major allergens. Ingredion’s testing shows that VITESSENCE TEX Crumbles 102 textured protein outperforms competing pea protein ingredients in multiple areas, including hydration and particle integrity, resulting in products that more closely resemble the look, taste, and texture of traditional meat.

In formulation, VITESSENCE TEX Crumbles 102 textured protein offers many functional advantages, such as ease of hydration, flexible hydration time and water ratio, room-temperature hydration, versatile particle size, and superior firmness and particle integrity post hydration. In food products, it provides optimal texture, chewiness, and firmness to help mimic traditional meat. Ideal applications for the ingredient include plant-based burgers, chicken nuggets, meatballs, seafood patties, chicken/tuna salads, sausages, and crumbles for savory applications.

“The launch of VITESSENCE TEX Crumbles 102 textured protein marks another step toward expanding Ingredion’s plant-based protein capabilities to help manufacturers meet consumer demand,” said Michael Natale, Ingredion’s global growth platform leader, Plant-Based Proteins. “Ingredion’s continued investment in this category, including the opening of our South Sioux City, Nebraska manufacturing facility, positions us to create the future of plant protein while providing the food and beverage industry with new options for creating differentiated, plant-based products.”

“VITESSENCE TEX Crumbles 102 textured protein helps food developers formulate consumer-preferred, alternative meat products without compromising taste and texture,” said Kristen Germana, Ingredion’s senior manager, business development, Plant-Based Proteins. “Ingredion’s broad plant-based protein portfolio and tested formulation experience mean that developers now have a complete toolkit for creating alternative meat products that mimic the bite and chew of animal proteins—while balancing texture, taste and functionality.”

VITESSENCE TEX Crumbles 102 textured protein is labeled as pea protein and provides 65 percent protein (dry weight). It can help support several appealing package claims, such as “non-GMO,” and does not require allergen labeling. The ingredient is also free from common allergens, including gluten, wheat and soy.

At Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers, including Ingredion’s Plant-Based Meat Center of Excellence in Englewood, Colorado, developers can work remotely or alongside experts to take their plant protein-enhanced products from concept to launch. To learn more about Ingredion’s full plant-based protein portfolio, to request a sample or to find out how Ingredion’s technical, sensory, CULINOLOGY, and applications teams help developers create trend-connected, appealing foods and beverages, contact Ingredion at +1-800-713-0208 or na.marketing@ingredion.com, visit www.ingredion.com or chat with one of its SOLUTION GURUS.