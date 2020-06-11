PLMA Board names Peggy Davies acting president

The Board of Directors of the Private Label Manufacturers Association is pleased to announce that Peggy Davies has been named acting president of the Association. Her appointment follows the death of Brian Sharoff, president, who passed away last month after a brief illness. Since 2016, Davies served as PLMA vice president, association relations.

“For four decades, Brian was the face of PLMA,” said Lisa Manzoline, director of sales for Reynolds Consumer Products and chairman of the Board of Directors of PLMA. “It is now our responsibility to focus on the future. As the Board of Directors, we understand this is a difficult and challenging time for many different reasons. We have full confidence that Peggy Davies will be a capable and dynamic leader of PLMA at this crucial juncture – one who is familiar with our member base and the unique challenges we face for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021. Peggy has the experience and qualifications needed, and is 100% ready to carry forward the important work of the association from day one, as the Executive Board conducts a search to determine a permanent successor.”

Davies joined PLMA as vice president in 2016. Before that she was elected to the Board of Directors in the early 1990s where, over the course of two terms, she either served on or chaired the programming, trade relations, and communications committees. She was elected board chairman for two terms from 2003 to 2004 and, among many other accomplishments, dedicated efforts toward expanding PLMA’s commitment to education for industry executives.