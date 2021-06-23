The Private Label Manufacturers Association has announced that its Board of Directors has confirmed the appointment of Peggy Davies as PLMA president. Effective June 11, 2021, the appointment continues for a term of three years. Davies has been entrusted with leadership of the organization in the role of acting president since June 2020.

PLMA’s Board of Directors moved quickly one year ago to designate Davies to step into the role of acting president following the sudden death of PLMA’s longtime leader, Brian Sharoff, according to Board Chairman Clay Dockery, division vice president of corporate brands, Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA.

“We recognized from Day 1 that Peggy was well prepared to undertake the responsibilities of the position,” Dockery said. “It has been thanks to her deep experience and understanding of both the industry and the association that Peggy has proven the wisdom of that decision. She succeeded fully in not only honoring the legacy of her predecessor, but also in bringing new ideation and opportunities as well as to develop, promote and carry the association forward.”

Davies is a 40+ year industry veteran. Prior to being named acting PLMA president last year, Davies served as PLMA’s vice president of association relations. She also served for a number of years on the PLMA Board representing Agrilink Foods, Inc. as well as McCain Foods USA, including two terms as PLMA’s Board Chair.

Davies said she is honored to lead PLMA and its diverse membership as the association looks ahead to its fifth decade of growth.

“We are now emerging from a most challenging year, and recent events have only served to highlight the association’s value and importance in service to the private label industry,” Davies said. “I am excited as we begin to lay out new plans to continue working together with manufacturers, retailers and others around the world to make the industry even better.”