New sprouted nut product, Daily Crunch Snacks, launches online and at retailers nationwide

Company: Diane's Kitchen, LLC

Website: https://dailycrunchsnacks.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99 (1.5 oz. "grab & go"), $6.99 (5 oz. pouch)

Product Snapshot: Diane’s Kitchen LLC, a brand-new consumer packaged food company, has launched Daily Crunch Snacks—a unique, signature line of sprouted nuts. Daily Crunch currently offers three product varieties: Just Sprouted Almonds, Coffee-Soaked Sprouted Almonds, and a Nut-Berry Medley. Planted in Detroit, MI and sprouted in Nashville, TN, Daily Crunch Snacks is founded by Diane and Laurel Orley along with packaged food veteran Dan Stephenson.

Daily Crunch Snacks was developed with Diane’s original recipe, using a special multi-step soaking and dehydration process which not only increases the natural nutritional value of the nuts, but also eases digestion and makes them Uniquely Crunchy. Daily Crunch’s products are available in both 5 oz pantry bags and 1.5 oz grab-and-go pouches. All ingredients are all natural, Non-GMO Project Verified, free of gluten, salt and oil, and are Vegan, Paleo and Keto-friendly.

“Our mission with Daily Crunch is to provide the consumer with smarter snacking decisions through our lineup of Uniquely Crunchy sprouted snacks,” explained Laurel Orley, co-founder. “As a working mother, I am aware of the pressure women face in offering nutritious snacks to themselves and their families. At Daily Crunch, we are committed to providing fresh, tasty, high quality snacks for everyone to enjoy.”

Sprouting is a process of soaking the nuts in purified water, activating germination aka sprouting, which results in them being more easily digestible due to a decrease in phytic acid, while keeping the nuts’ nutritional value. Daily Crunch then slowly dehydrates the nuts, resulting in a more nutritious, crisp nut snack. The Daily Crunch brand is thoughtful and intentional with its branding, which is evident in its cheerful packaging and bright pastel colors.

“We’re proud of being a female-founded company, and are part of the Female Founder Collective,” said Diane Orley, co-founder. “In addition, we share a passion for mental health awareness and partner with The Support Network, donating a portion of proceeds to benefit students with mental health struggles.”

Daily Crunch products are available at a variety of retailers across the country, on Amazon.com or can be purchased directly from the Daily Crunch Snacks website here.