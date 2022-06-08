Company: Diane's Kitchen, LLC

Website: https://dailycrunchsnacks.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99 (1.5-oz.), $7.99 (5-oz.)

Product Snapshot: Daily Crunch will be debuting new flavor at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show, June 12–14, at the Javits Center in New York City (Booth #7801).

Daily Crunch will launch Cinnamon Java Sprouted Nut Medley as a first-time exhibitor at the show. The flavor joins the fast-growing Daily Crunch product line of Original, Cherry Berry, Golden Goodness, and Cacao + Sea Salt.

Created with the company’s signature, patent-pending sprout and dehydrate process that turns ordinary nuts into a crunchy snack that is easier to digest, Daily Crunch snacks feature clean ingredients for elevated flavors. There is minimal to no oil or sugar, and no additives or preservatives while offering a hunger-crushing combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fat. The on-the-go snacks are vegan, keto, gluten-free, and non-GMO Project Verified.

“Our new flavors embody the belief that snacks CAN taste as good as they make you feel,” said CEO and Crunch Executive Officer Laurel Orley. “Through our sprouting process, we soak almonds in coffee to give the Cinnamon Java flavor a next-level taste that consumers want. We’re proud to be introducing them at the Fancy Food Show.”

The Cinnamon Java Sprouted Nut Medley includes dried black currants, fine coconut flakes, and cashews. A sprinkle of cinnamon and sea salt enhance rich coffee-infused sprouted almonds.

Daily Crunch snacks are sold online at DailyCrunchSnacks.com and in more than 1,000 retail locations and growing, including Meijer, Central Market, Foxtrot, Bristol Farms, Erewhon, Jimbo’s, Pete’s Fresh Market, King’s, Plum Market, Woodman’s, and Nugget. The suggested retail price is $7.99 per 5-ounce package and $2.99 per 1.5-ounce package.