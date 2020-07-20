Anisa Bassi joins Manildra Group USA in sales role

Anisa Bassi has joined Manildra Group USA as national account manager. In this role she will focus on increasing sales of the specialty proteins and starches product line, along with providing technical services to customers.

“Anisa provides valuable experience in new business development and managing a large portfolio of national accounts across the food, bakery and pet food segments,” said Neal Bassi, president Manildra Group USA. “She has a passion for building strategic customer relationships and forming valuable partnerships within the food industry.”

Ms. Bassi graduated with honors from DePaul University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Marketing & Management with dual concentrations in Sales Leadership and Entrepreneurship, respectively. She most recently worked as an Account Manager for Vestis Group, an ingredient distributor in Palatine, IL. Ms. Bassi is an active member of the Chicago Section Institute of Food Technologists, having previously served on both the Executive Board and Marketing Committee for several years. She currently lives in the West Loop of Chicago.