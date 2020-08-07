Company: Fat Snax

Website: https://fatsnax.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price:

Product Snapshot: Fat Snax, a keto/low-carb snack brand, has just launched their brand new Almond Flour Crackers!

Fat Snax’s new craveable keto friendly and gluten free snacking crackers come in Original, Cheddar, and Everything (But the Carbs!). They are made from a base of almond flour and butter and contain no artificial ingredients, preservatives, or sweeteners with just 1-2 net carbs, 0 grams of sugar, and 7grams of healthy fats! Sold exclusively online via Fat Snax website and Amazon.

