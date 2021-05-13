Company: HighKey

Website: www.highkey.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $13.97

Product Snapshot: HighKey continues to make low-carb snacking even better than it is cracked up to be with the launch of its new Almond Flour Crackers. Available in Sea Salt and Cheddar flavors, HighKey's Almond Flour Crackers have only 1 to 2 grams of net carbs per serving—making them a great alternative to people on low carb and keto diets.

The brand has cracked the code again with its newest product innovation that was made to satisfy salty, crunchy cravings and joins a huge lineup of low sugar snacks. A grate addition to any pantry, the Cheddar and Sea Salt crackers are gluten-free, grain-free, keto-friendly, and contain no artificial colors or flavors. Consumers can taste and sea (salt) for themselves, but there is no doubt everyone will be going crackers for them.

"Our customers have been asking us for a while to create a low-carb snack that's salty and crunchy," said AJ Patel, co-founder of HighKey. "Our Almond Flour Crackers have 80-90 percent fewer net carbs than leading, mainstream brands and two to three times as much protein. Because of that, they're quite filling and a great snack to enjoy between meals."

The Almond Flour Crackers use a combination of almond flour and lupin flour to deliver a supremely satisfying and crunchy cracker that is equally delicious on its own and sturdy enough to scoop into dips and hold toppings. Lupin flour is a low-carb flour made from lupin beans, which are naturally high in fiber and protein. As a result, one serving of HighKey's Almond Flour Crackers packs 6 grams of plant-based protein.

"Consumers are always looking for alternatives to sugar- and carb-laden snacks. HighKey has mastered the traditional sweets, so it was the perfect time to take on a salty option," said Joe Ens, co-CEO. "A lot of salty snacks are made with carbs that lack fiber and nutrients and have a high glycemic index. These carbs create the same blood sugar level spikes that you get from eating sweet, sugary snacks. As a brand, our mission is to eliminate sugar from the American diet. Our low-carb version of crackers is a holistic extension of that."

Almond Flour Crackers have an MSRP of $13.97 and will be available for purchase on HighKey's website and Amazon. For more information on HighKey, visit www.highkey.com.