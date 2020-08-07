Company: General Mills

Website: www.pillsbury.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Craving a sweet snack, but summer heat keeping you from turning on the oven? Pillsbury’s got you covered! The beloved baking brand has officially entered the sweet baked goods aisle with its newest innovations: Pillsbury Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Birthday Cake Snack Cakes!

No oven required, families can now enjoy their favorite Pillsbury flavors as an already-baked snack, available in two iconic flavors—Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Birthday Cake—hitting shelves now!