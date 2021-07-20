Company: General Mills
Website: www.generalmills.com
Introduced: June 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $7.49
Product Snapshot: LÄRABAR Fudge Brownie Chocolate Sea Salt and Chocolate Raspberry are a gluten-free, plant-based/vegan, and Non-GMO snack made with 100 percent real ingredients and a fudge brownie taste. Created with hemp seed and consisting of just 7-8 ingredients, LÄRABAR Fudge Brownies are a good source of dietary fiber and have no artificial flavors and colors from artificial sources.
