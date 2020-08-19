The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG), an industry leader in the certification of gluten-free products and food services, is enhancing the branding of its Gluten-Free Food Service (GFFS). GFFS, which audits and validates restaurants and food businesses that serve gluten-free food, is launching a newly designed logo and signage that designates establishments as “Validated Gluten Free Safe Spots.” The new and easily identifiable Safe Spots logo and signage, which establishments can display at locations, on menus and on their websites, is designed to give gluten-free consumers a simple way to ensure they will receive gluten-free food that meets the nonprofit GFFS’s rigorous standards and expectations for safety. Additionally, GFFS has launched a new website that features a locator map to help gluten-free consumers conveniently search for validated Safe Spots.

Since the program was established in 2009, GFFS has always held its food service establishments to the highest standards and now, with this new rebranded look, consumers will better recognize the locations that have been validated as Gluten Free Safe Spots. GFFS validates participating establishments, from restaurants to college dining, senior living and more, by visiting locations in-person to ensure they follow best practices for gluten-free food safety and ensure high-quality staff training. In a 2017 study by GIG, 80% of gluten-free consumers said they feel safer eating in an establishment that is validated by GFFS and 95% of them are more likely to try a new restaurant that has gone through the GFFS process.

“GFFS is excited to continue its dedication to the gluten-free community by providing clear designation of Validated Gluten-Free Safe Spots,” said Lindsey Yeakle, GFFS program manager. “Safe Spots give gluten-free consumers the confidence and peace of mind they are making smart dining decisions. Additionally, through being a Safe Spot, our validated clients build trust with these consumers, helping their business reach more customers. They’ve earned this designation through their hard work and commitment to safety.”

GFFS validated restaurants include chains such as California Pizza Kitchen, The Melting Pot and Bolay, along with several independent restaurants. GFFS also validates food trucks, university dining halls, hospitals and senior living facilities. At-home meal kit services Freshly and Green Chef are also currently validated. Validated Gluten Free Safe Spots can all be found on this locator map.