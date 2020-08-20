Company: Green Giant

Website: www.greengiant.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Green Giant announced the introduction of Green Giant Cauliflower Breadsticks to its popular Green Giant Veggie Swap-Ins line. Green Giant Cauliflower Breadsticks, available in Original and Garlic flavors, are available in the frozen foods aisle. The breadsticks boast a fresh-baked taste, are gluten-free and will be available nationwide in September 2020.

Green Giant Cauliflower Breadsticks are available in two flavors: Original and Garlic. Each pack includes six breadsticks that bake in the oven in minutes. Green Giant Cauliflower Breadsticks have no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

