Company: CLO-CLO Vegan Foods

Website: https://clocloveganfoods.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: CLO-CLO Vegan Foods has unveiled its new frozen vegan cauliflower & sweet potato breadsticks. The newest portfolio addition is available in three flavors: cauliflower, cauliflower with garlic & oil, and a sweet potato with sugar & cinnamon. With more of us cooking and eating at home than ever before, we have an inclination to give families the alternative to cherish their favorite meals without worry for food allergies or intolerances, while still meeting their dietary and lifestyle needs.

“The plant-based frozen food sector continues to slingshot up. We’re incredibly excited to expand CLO-CLO’s presence in the frozen food aisle with the launch of our vegan breadsticks. Whether it’s a quiet night in, hosting a group of family and friends for pasta night or a kid’s lunch at school, CLO-CLO Breadsticks are a fast and fun way to entertain and satisfy everyone’s hunger while being allergen & environmentally friendly,” said Wendy Hinnenkamp, co-founder, CLO-CLO Vegan Foods, LLC.

“Breadsticks are a staple in American restaurants, and now it’s even easier to bring a healthy solution into the home with CLO-CLO’s veggie dipping sticks. The perfect way to add more veggies to an appetizer, kids’ lunch or family meal,” said Chef Robert, executive chef, CLO-CLO Vegan Foods, LLC.

All three breadsticks are made without the top 9 allergens’ (dairy, egg, soy, shellfish, fish, peanuts, gluten, sesame, & tree nuts) with zero cholesterol & zero trans fats per serving.

The new products include:

Cauliflower Breadsticks: Cauliflower is magically transformed into satisfying breadsticks. The perfect fresh baked taste recipe for any discerning vegan lover of fine foods. The cauliflower breadsticks are plant-based, certified gluten-free, and free from the top food allergens with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives for all to enjoy.

Cauliflower Breadsticks with garlic and olive oil: Cauliflower is miraculously transformed into satisfying breadsticks with the perfect amount of garlic & oil to satisfy your vegan palette. The perfect fresh-baked taste recipe for any discerning vegan lover of fine foods. The cauliflower breadsticks are plant-based, certified gluten-free, and free from the top food allergens with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives for all to enjoy.

Sweet Potato Breadsticks with sugar and cinnamon: Sweet Potato is remarkably transformed into breadsticks with a dash of sugar & cinnamon to elevate the flavor. The perfect fresh-baked taste recipe for any discerning vegan lover of fine foods. The sweet potato breadsticks are plant based, certified gluten-free, and free from the top food allergens with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives for all to enjoy.

The new frozen vegan breadsticks are available now in the frozen aisles at select Sprouts Farmers Market Stores. Each pack includes six breadsticks which bake in the oven in minutes.



