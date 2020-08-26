The 2020 sofi Awards winners were recently announced, at the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers.

This year the Specialty Food Association selected the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers to host the 2020 sofi Awards judging. Click here to see the full list of winners.

Below is a list of the snack and bakery winners:

Baked Goods - Bakery Desserts

Gold: Fruit of the Land Honey Cake with Avocado Blossom Honey

Silver: Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop - Monster Cookie Pie

Bronze: Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop - Elvis Cookie Pie

New Product: Gem City - Blueberry Lemon Loaf - gluten free

Bakery Mixes/Pastry Doughs

Gold: Amedei Gocce Dark Chocolate 70% 2 kg Drops

Silver: Keto and Co Fudge Brownies: Keto Baking Mix

Bronze: Hillside Lane Farm gluten free pizza crust

Breads

Gold: Little Shop of Bagels - Wake~N~Bagel - everything

Silver: Cafe Spice Hand-stretched Tandoori Garlic Naan

Bronze: Callie's Charleston Biscuits - Cheese & Chive Biscuits

New Product: Little Shop of Bagels - Wake~N~Bagel - everything

Breakfast Foods

Gold: St Pierre Belgian Waffle with Butter

Silver: Kolache Rolf's Sausage & Cheese

New Product: Veggies Made Great Mushroom & 3 Cheese Egg White Frittatas gluten free

Cereals and Granola

Gold: Nana Joes Orange, Almond Butter & Pecan Granola

Silver: bumble & butter Vanilla Bean Granola with Sour Cherries

Bronze: Nana Joes Almond Butter, Pecan, Coconut, Dark Chocolate Paleo Granola

Chips, Pretzels, Rice Cakes & Salty Snacks

Gold: Sabor Mexicano Home Made Chipotle Tortilla Chips

Silver: Pilot Knob Comforts - Rustic Red Popcob

Bronze: Real Food From The Ground Up - Cauliflower Stalks - sea salt gluten free

New Product: Good Life - SEA STICK mild

Cookies & Snack Bars

Gold: Cocoa Biscuits Effie's Homemade

Silver: Lark Fine Foods Russian Tea Cakes

New Product: Loacker Gran Pasticceria- Tortina Triple Dark wafer

Crackers & Crispbreads

Gold: Lark Fine Foods Tuscan Pizzetta Savory Biscuit

Silver: Miller's Damsel Gluten-Free Charcoal Crackers

Bronze: Vigne Vecchie with Fennel Seeds

New Product: raincoast crispcotti pineapple & thai basil

Jerky & Meat Snacks

Gold: Patagonia Provisions Original Buffalo Jerky

Silver: Haw River Mild Sesame Teriyaki Mushroom Jerky

Bronze: Ayoba-Yo Rosemary Truffle Biltong

New Product: Haw River Sassy Sesame Teriyaki Mushroom Jerky

Nuts, Seeds, Trail Mix, Dried Fruit