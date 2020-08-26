The 2020 sofi Awards winners were recently announced, at the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers.
This year the Specialty Food Association selected the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers to host the 2020 sofi Awards judging. Click here to see the full list of winners.
Below is a list of the snack and bakery winners:
Baked Goods - Bakery Desserts
- Gold: Fruit of the Land Honey Cake with Avocado Blossom Honey
- Silver: Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop - Monster Cookie Pie
- Bronze: Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop - Elvis Cookie Pie
- New Product: Gem City - Blueberry Lemon Loaf - gluten free
Bakery Mixes/Pastry Doughs
- Gold: Amedei Gocce Dark Chocolate 70% 2 kg Drops
- Silver: Keto and Co Fudge Brownies: Keto Baking Mix
- Bronze: Hillside Lane Farm gluten free pizza crust
Breads
- Gold: Little Shop of Bagels - Wake~N~Bagel - everything
- Silver: Cafe Spice Hand-stretched Tandoori Garlic Naan
- Bronze: Callie's Charleston Biscuits - Cheese & Chive Biscuits
- New Product: Little Shop of Bagels - Wake~N~Bagel - everything
Breakfast Foods
- Gold: St Pierre Belgian Waffle with Butter
- Silver: Kolache Rolf's Sausage & Cheese
- New Product: Veggies Made Great Mushroom & 3 Cheese Egg White Frittatas gluten free
Cereals and Granola
- Gold: Nana Joes Orange, Almond Butter & Pecan Granola
- Silver: bumble & butter Vanilla Bean Granola with Sour Cherries
- Bronze: Nana Joes Almond Butter, Pecan, Coconut, Dark Chocolate Paleo Granola
Chips, Pretzels, Rice Cakes & Salty Snacks
- Gold: Sabor Mexicano Home Made Chipotle Tortilla Chips
- Silver: Pilot Knob Comforts - Rustic Red Popcob
- Bronze: Real Food From The Ground Up - Cauliflower Stalks - sea salt gluten free
- New Product: Good Life - SEA STICK mild
Cookies & Snack Bars
- Gold: Cocoa Biscuits Effie's Homemade
- Silver: Lark Fine Foods Russian Tea Cakes
- New Product: Loacker Gran Pasticceria- Tortina Triple Dark wafer
Crackers & Crispbreads
- Gold: Lark Fine Foods Tuscan Pizzetta Savory Biscuit
- Silver: Miller's Damsel Gluten-Free Charcoal Crackers
- Bronze: Vigne Vecchie with Fennel Seeds
- New Product: raincoast crispcotti pineapple & thai basil
Jerky & Meat Snacks
- Gold: Patagonia Provisions Original Buffalo Jerky
- Silver: Haw River Mild Sesame Teriyaki Mushroom Jerky
- Bronze: Ayoba-Yo Rosemary Truffle Biltong
- New Product: Haw River Sassy Sesame Teriyaki Mushroom Jerky
Nuts, Seeds, Trail Mix, Dried Fruit
- Gold: Ziba Foods Baby Pistachio Kernels
- Silver: Ziba Foods Dried White Mulberries
- Bronze: Bert's Bites Chunky Almond Snack