Company: Simple Mills

Website: www.simplemills.com

Introduced: September/November 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: For the first time ever, whole food brand Simple Mills is releasing two new limited edition baking mixes. Simple Mills Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix will officially be hitting shelves at Whole Foods stores across this fall with the second mix, Apple Cinnamon Muffin & Bread, to follow in November.

Each baking mix is made with just eight to nine ingredients and is gluten free, Non-GMO Project Verified, corn-free, grain-free, paleo-friendly, plant-based and Kosher. Simple Mills Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix and Apple Cinnamon Muffin & Bread Mix will retail for $7.99 per box.